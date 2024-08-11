Community advocates hold anti-violence festival in Pittsburgh park

PITTSBURGH — Local community groups held an anti-violence event in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The “Safety and Unity” event was held at Lower McKinley Park.

People from all around the city came out for the event.

It was sponsored by the Black Political Empowerment Project, the Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence and the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace.

Organizers say they host events like this to give kids an opportunity to connect with their community.

“It’s extremely important because they are our future so we got to engage with the youth right now,” said Rakeem Collins with the Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, “This is when they’re most impressionable.”

The organizers also addressed recent homicides that happened in Knoxville.

200 book bags with school supplies were given out. Those were donated by the University of Pittsburgh and Children’s Hospital.

Kids were also able to participate in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, dance contests, or jump in a bounce castle.

Organizers hope the event will send a safety message out to all communities.

