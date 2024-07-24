Man shot in chest, killed in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were sent to the 100 block of Amanda Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Police officials say a 51-year-old man was shot once in the chest outside Triangle Mart.

He ran around the back of the store and collapsed before being taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they do have a possible lead on a suspect. The official says the victim said he knew the shooter and was able to provide them with a name.

