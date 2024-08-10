Man causes ‘extensive damage’ to Allegheny County Jail door in attempted break-in, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man caused “extensive damage” to a door at the Allegheny County Jail while attempting to break into the building on Saturday morning, police say.

The Allegheny County Police Department says they were notified of an attempted break-in to the visitors lobby of the jail around 7 a.m. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the jail and found a man with a minor injury.

ACPD detectives started an investigation and determined that the man tried getting into the lobby through “various means,” damaging the door and hurting himself.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. ACPD says detectives are working on filing burglary-related charges against the man.

Anyone with information on this attempted break-in should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

