Community in Allegheny County experiencing salt shortage during coating of snow, overnight freeze

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A community in Allegheny County is in conservation mode because of a salt shortage as snow moves in and temperatures drop.

Scott Township officials said it is still waiting on 500 tons of salt that were ordered. The first 300 tons were ordered on Dec. 30. and 200 more were ordered a week later. Neither has been delivered.

Their crews started the night with 75-100 tons.

The township said they typically use 30 tons of salt per pass during a light snowfall.

Allegheny County and neighboring communities have been requested to provide assistance.

Residents are asked to avoid hills and intersections if they must go out.

Officials continue to work to find alternative providers of salt.

