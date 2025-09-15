Community calls for change after 2 people with guns cause chaos at youth football game

PITTSBURGH — A youth football game was interrupted by a confrontation that ended with guns drawn.

A youth football game at Chartiers Park took a frightening turn on Sunday afternoon when two people carrying guns jumped over a fence and onto the field, according to witnesses.

The game between the Westside Mustangs and the East End Raiders was packed with hundreds of children, parents, and coaches when the chaos unfolded just before halftime.

Joseph Smith is a coach for the Westside Mustangs. He described the scene:

“From here, it’s crowded all over. I would say at least 300–400 people were in attendance,” Smith said, describing the scene.

Parents and players rushed for safety as the intruders—described by a security guard as a man and woman between the ages of 25 and 35—confronted people from the visiting team. Police confirmed that no shots were fired.

Smith said the violence goes against everything the youth league stands for. “That’s not what the Westside is about, and it’s sad to see peewee football—what are we doing here?” he said. He added, “We’re trying to lift the kids, not destroy them.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Westside Mustangs’ Youth Athletic Association expressed frustration over a lack of police presence, writing in part: “Because city officers are so understaffed, it’s leaving us in a vulnerable situation! Trust me, we will have more security on site…”

City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, who represents District 2, said officers had been patrolling the area, but city police confirmed officers were not contracted to provide detail at the game.

“It’s my understanding that they had four officers here, but you shouldn’t need an army of officers at a game,” she said.

Kail-Smith told Channel 11 News that residents have raised concerns about the environment during the games.

“People getting high on the hillside, drinking, fighting, urinating—this is an amazing community, it has some of the highest homeownership in the city of Pittsburgh, they deserve better,” Kail-Smith said.

City officials acknowledged this is not an isolated case and urged youth leagues to work with them to bring in social workers, violence interrupters, and law enforcement to help prevent future incidents.

“People want to know why the kids are getting into trouble,” said one official. “Well, you don’t have to look very far—look at the example we are all setting for them, said Kail-Smith.

Police say they are actively investigating, but no arrests have been made.

