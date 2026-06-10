Pet food pantry on Pittsburgh’s North Side forced to shut down while it finds new home for storage

PITTSBURGH — A pet food pantry on Pittsburgh’s North Side is temporarily shut down for the second time in six months.

The woman behind the ‘Doctor John P. Ruffing VMD Pet Food Pantry’ says the person who stores donations was threatened with an eviction notice.

She says the pantry is now stuck trying to find a new place to store all of their donations.

“It’s really dismaying, but we don’t have anywhere to go,” Sue Kerr said. “We can’t stay there; we are not going to put her in that position, so yeah, we are going to load everything into a truck and then just try and figure out what to do.”

The pantry distributes food each month through an honor system to nearly 300 local caretakers and families. It had to temporarily close in January due to repeated thefts of food and supplies.

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