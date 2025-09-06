Community gathers to remember 9-year-old girl killed in Fayette County, call for justice

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of community members gathered to remember the life of 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey, who was found dead in a river in Fayette County after she was reported missing.

Dunbar Township residents gathered at Franklin Memorial Methodist Church on Friday night to call for justice.

They sang songs, spoke and lit candles.

“This precious little child, whose laughter should be echoing down the hillside into our town tonight, was taken from us in a horrific and unimaginable way,” one pastor said.

Among the many dozens in attendance was District Attorney Mike Aubele.

“Any moment I can think about Renesmay and mourn for her, I can, but, if I don’t do my job, then I’m not doing her justice,” Aubele said.

Outside the church, there was anger and frustration.

“What the hell is wrong with our system? Why [weren’t] these kids being checked on?” community member Gregory Thompson said.

Renesmay’s biological parents and other family members held signs and shouted for justice.

“They deserve every ounce of pain they put that baby through,” biological mother Christina Benedetto said.

“No child asks to be brought into this world just to be taken out of it,” Uncle Brian Benedetto said.

Both of Renesmay’s foster parents, Kourtney Malinda Eutsey and Sarah Ann Shipley, have been charged with criminal homicide.

D.A. Mike Aubele says justice is his focus and there could be more charges coming.

“We’re going to be filing additional charges related to another child in the home. What I would call torture,” he said.

