Second woman charged in death of 9-year-old girl in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A second woman has been charged in the death of a 9-year-old girl.

Sarah Ann Shipley, 35, of Dunbar Township, is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in the death of Renesmay Eutsey.

Shipley is the wife of Kourtney Malinda Eutsey, 31, who was charged in Eutsey’s death on Thursday.

Kourtney Malinda Eutsey

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said Shipley is in a hospital and will be immediately taken to her arraignment when she is released.

“We thank the public for their patience in allowing law enforcement to gather the additional evidence that has led to us filing these additional charges,” Aubele said.

Shipley and Kourtney Malinda Eutsey were foster parents to Renesmay Eutsey.

Renesmay was reported missing from her home on Third Street in Dunbar Township on Wednesday at around 12:41 p.m. Police said she was found after Kourtney Eutsey led troopers to her body in a river in Westmoreland County.

Police responded to an incident at Eutsey’s home again on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

