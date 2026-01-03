Community gathers to remember police chief who was shot, killed in line of duty 3 years ago

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — An emotional but resilient crowd gathered in Brackenridge to remember fallen Police Chief Justin McIntire, marking three years since he was killed in the line of duty.

Family members told Channel 11 the pain has not faded, but the community’s support continues to carry them forward.

“He liked his life, he liked his job, he loved his family,” one speaker told the crowd.

McIntire’s brother-in-law, Matt, said serving Brackenridge was more than a career for him.

“That’s what he loved to do is protect the community he grew up in and tragically, his life was taken for doing so,” he said.

On this day in 2023, police say McIntire was chasing a suspect through the borough when the man ambushed and killed him.

During the ceremony, family members emphasized McIntire’s legacy as both a police chief and a father of three.

“It’s very heartbreaking, but you realize that tragedy sometimes comes with something good that can happen,” said family friend Melissa Kelley.

Kelley said McIntire’s dedication to service inspired her daughter, who was just three years old at the time of his death.

“I get to say because of this tragic event, my child wants to be a cop because she wants to protect them,” Kelley said. “She doesn’t want this to happen anymore.”

Family members said the support they have received over the past three years has helped them through their lowest moments.

“It’s helped us through very big lows,” Matt said. “It just shows how much people do care.”

Looking ahead, the family says they plan to honor McIntire’s life this June with a fishing tournament known as the Chief’s Challenge on June 27, 2026 at the Bonniebrook in Butler.

