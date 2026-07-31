Community members eagerly anticipate improvements to Bloomfield Bridge intersection

PITTSBURGH — Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians agree: the intersection where Liberty Avenue and Main Street meet the Bloomfield Bridge needs some work.

“I gotta keep my head on a swivel,” said Gabriel Lamanna, who walks his dog in Bloomfield. “There have been a few times where I almost got hit.”

“Basically, [there are] cars coming from five different directions, and it does take a while to get used to,” said Sapphire Welka, who works in Bloomfield.

Community members have high hopes for $1.3 million of grant money, earmarked for traffic signal upgrades and overall improvements. The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission awarded the grant money to the City of Pittsburgh to make the intersection safer and easier for everyone.

“I think anything they can do to help to improve the efficiency would be great for everybody,” Lamanna said.

Officials said traffic studies will be conducted before any final decisions are made, but the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is looking into the best ways to reduce the number of crossings and make the distances shorter.

“The crossing behind us – across Howley Street – is the most dangerous part of this intersection, in my experience, because when folks turn off of Liberty or across the bridge – and they’re either going up Howley or up Main – it’s very hard to tell what a car’s intention is,” said Brendan Sullivan, who lives in Bloomfield.

DOMI is working together with PennDOT to put together a team of contractors for the project.

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