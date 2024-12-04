Community sets up fundraiser for Riley’s Pour House after restaurant was destroyed by fire

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The Carnegie community is coming together to put on a fundraiser for Riley’ Pour House after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire last month.

The fundraiser will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Carnegie. It will be cash-only, organizers said.

With the amount of people expected to attend, 2nd Street between Barrett Way and Third Avenue will be closed from Friday to Monday.

Riley’s Pour House said the only legitimate fundraiser is through the Fraternal Order of Eagles and that there are several fake fundraisers out there.

