Community weighs in on effectiveness of police patrols in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Nearly six months after Pittsburgh police created a unit specifically designed to limit crime on the South Side, Channel 11 is learning if the community thinks it’s working.

The South Side entertainment patrol is made up of 10 Pittsburgh police officers designated to patrol the area around East Carson Street Thursday through Sunday evenings.

Since its inception, the patrol has netted nearly 100 arrests, issued thousands of citations and recovered 18 firearms.

“They’re not wishing, they’re not hoping. They’re out here every single night. Tangible action. We’ve seen really good results,” John DeMauro said. He owns Urban Tap.

“It’s changed and increased safety within the South Side for, not only those that come here to visit, but live here, for those that work here. It gives us an environment we all can enjoy,” Police Chief Larry Scirotto said.

Officials are crediting police and the community for working together.

“In the past, there were lots of meetings, but not a lot of results. Now, all these stakeholders have their oars rowing in the same direction,” Don Berman of the South Side Community Action Network said.

