Commuters prepare for delays ahead of overlapping PRT light-rail projects

PITTSBURGH — A pair of major public transit projects are underway, including the long-term closure of a key connection between South Hills Junction and Station Square Station.

The work could be double trouble for people heading downtown during Monday morning’s commute. Over the next few days, riders should expect some delays and detours.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 2 major PRT light-rail projects overlap this week and could cause delays

The light rail tracks between Steel Plaza and Gateway stations remain closed heading into the week as one PRT project wraps up and another begins. The brief overlap means delays and detours for riders.

“If they have to go through more stops and more steps to get to work, they might have to wake up earlier,” said Cianna Kisailus of Point Breeze. “That could make them less efficient at work and just overall just would be ridiculous.”

The Wood Street Station is closed entirely, so riders will be shuttled between Steel Plaza and Gateway on buses.

“That would be just a struggle having to get off and then take a bus,” said Giorgio Panza of Castle Shannon. “It just seems like it’s a lot more complicated than it needs to be.”

Starting Sunday through October, riders can expect more detours during work on the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel right next to Station Square Station.

During the work week is hard,” said Hannah Stuck of Peters Township. “You have your set schedule. There’s already traffic in the city, trying to get in and out of the city, so adding in any additional hassle I’m sure will cause a sort of panic, or annoyance to people in Pittsburgh.”

The tunnel will be closed for the next eight months to replace and repair more than 1,000 feet of light rail track, roadway, and overhead electric lines.

During the closure, most trains and buses will be detoured through the Allentown neighborhood.

All the changes are causing somewhat of a dizzy spell for riders.

“I’ve been born and raised here, and I still get confused on the T, so I think any type of change definitely would not be ideal,” Stuck said.

For more information, visit www.rideprt.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group