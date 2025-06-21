GLASSPORT, Pa. — A concealed carry permit satellite event will be held in Glassport on Saturday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the event on June 21 at 12 Monongahela Avenue in Glassport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is designed to create an opportunity for people to get a PA License to Carry a Firearm Permit or to renew an existing one.

Anyone interested in the event is asked to bring a completed application, a valid ID and $20 in cash.

