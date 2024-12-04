Concerns about structural integrity of mine rise as rescue efforts continue for missing grandmother

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As the search continues past the 24-hour mark for a woman believed to have fallen into a sinkhole, rescuers are concerned about the mine they’re digging in.

Elizabeth Pollard, 64, went missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday while looking for her cat in Unity Township. Her granddaughter was found by police in her vehicle around 10 hours later, unharmed.

It is believed Pollard fell through a nearby sinkhole, which crews determined was a very thin layer of earth -- mainly just grass -- where she stepped.

“The temperature is 55 degrees. A human can survive down there, especially one with clothes on. They are putting oxygen down there,” Limani said.

Engineers with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mining have been in the area of Monday’s Union Restaurant on Marguerite Road throughout the night and have been down in the mines several times.

They’ve determined the integrity of the underground structure is starting to become compromised. The water being pushed through the mines was intended to help break down the materials, but it had caused a disruption and distress on the structure. Trooper Steve Limani said progress has slowed down as crews switch gears. They are not planning to pull crews out, but in many ways, they did have to go down back to the drawing board and re-strategize

Pollard’s family spoke with Channel 11 on Tuesday as they ask the community for their support.

“We’re just pretty much wanting the community’s prayers at this time and give us the support. They’re looking for the best outcome. but that’s all we are asking for is support,” Pollard’s niece Tabitha Pollard said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

WATCH: Drone 11 video shows rescue efforts at Unity Township sinkhole

©2024 Cox Media Group