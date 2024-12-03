Active search for woman, 64, who may have fallen down hole while looking for cat in Unity Township

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An active search is underway for a 64-year-old woman who went missing while looking for her missing cat in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.

Emergency crews are gathered along Marguerite Road near Monday’s Union Restaurant.

Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call around 1 a.m. regarding a family concerned about their grandmother Elizabeth Pollard’s whereabouts.

At around 2:50 a.m., troopers found her vehicle parked behind Monday’s Union Restaurant, where they found Pollard’s 5-year-old granddaughter inside. She was unharmed.

Near the scene, troopers noticed a hole not far from Pollard’s vehicle. State police said they are performing search and rescue efforts with the assumption she fell down the hole.

State police said she could have gone missing as early as 3 p.m. when people at Monday’s restaurant saw her looking for her cat, Pepper.

State police spokesperson for the area Steve Limani said the area is potentially an old coal mine.

Crews are bringing in tools to remove dirt and debris from the hole so they can better investigate. At this point, there has been no communication with Pollard.

