Family of woman who may have fallen into sinkhole while looking for cat speaks out

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The family of the woman who may have fallen into a sinkhole while looking for her cat spoke with Channel 11 as crews continue rescue efforts.

Crews are searching for Elizabeth Pollard. Troopers found her vehicle parked behind Monday’s Union Restaurant, where they found Pollard’s 5-year-old granddaughter inside. Near Pollard’s vehicle, troopers noticed a sinkhole. State police said they are performing search and rescue efforts with the assumption she fell down the hole.

#BREAKING: State Police confirm this is Elizabeth Pollard, who they believe fell into a sinkhole behind Monday’s Union Restaurant while looking for her cat @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TTI6JhCFxL — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) December 3, 2024

