Congressman Chris Deluzio responds to DOJ’s investigation into him, other Democratic veterans

Congressman Chris Deluzio is now being investigated by the Department of Justice after participating in a video with other Democratic lawmakers.

In the video, the group urged members of the U.S. military and intelligence community not to follow illegal orders.

Deluzio and four other lawmakers say they are now being investigated.

The congressman was asked about it on Friday afternoon.

“I’m not going to be intimidated. I think this is a clear harassment campaign against me and other members of Congress who stated the law,” Deluzio said. “The law is clear. Our troops have to follow lawful orders, and no one can ever require them to follow illegal ones.”

Deluzio, a veteran, said his message was a reminder of the basics taught to the military.

“It’s something I learned in the naval academy, you learn it in boot camp or officer candidate school,” Deluzio said.

On Wednesday, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s office confirmed she was also being investigated.

In an interview with the New York Times, Slotkin said she learned of the probe through the office of Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

When the video was first released, President Trump responded, calling it “seditious behavior.”

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!!” Trump said in a post at the time. “LOCK THEM UP???” He also called for the lawmakers’ arrest and trial, adding in a separate post that it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

A day later, bomb threats were made against Deluzio’s local offices.

