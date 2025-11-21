Bomb threats made against Congressman Chris Deluzio’s local offices

Congressman Chris Deluzio’s offices have been targeted with bomb threats.

Deluzio said on social media that his offices in Beaver County and Carnegie were targets of bomb threats on Friday afternoon.

All staff are safe, Deluzio said, thanking law enforcement for their swift response.

"Political violence and threats like this are unacceptable," Deluzio said.

From Congressman Deluzio's spokesperson:



Congressman Deluzio's district offices in Carnegie and Beaver County were both the targets of bomb threats this afternoon.



The Congressman and congressional staff are safe, and thank law enforcement for swiftly responding.



Political… — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) November 21, 2025

The threats come days after Deluzio (D-17th District) and five other lawmakers issued a message over social media, calling on U.S. military members to uphold the Constitution and defy “illegal orders.”

President Donald Trump responded on social media by calling the message “seditious behavior” that’s “punishable by DEATH.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Trump says Democrats’ video message to military is ‘seditious behavior’ punishable by death

Deluzio, a veteran, condemned Trump’s comments and said the president has “no regard for the law.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Rep. Deluzio responds after President Trump calls for his, others’ arrests after message to military

It’s unknown whether the recent social media exchange is a factor in the bomb threats.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group