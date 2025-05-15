Connect Airlines eyes Pittsburgh as potential regional hub, aims to revive premium air travel

PITTSBURGH — A startup airline looking to return a throwback but premium and high-tech style of regional air travel has its sights on perhaps using Pittsburgh International Airport as a regional hub in the future sometime after it gets off the ground.

Connect Airlines CEO John Thomas told a panel Wednesday at the FTE Future Travel Experience conference at Carnegie Mellon University that Pittsburgh was in the airline’s plans for carrying business and connecting travelers. The startup aims to use more spacious and better appointed turboprop aircraft instead of the noisy, cramped regional jets common on short- and medium-haul routes.

Connect’s initial strategy,if approved for airline certification, is to fly three daily flights a day from downtown Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to Philadelphia International Airport and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. It hopes to begin in a few months, although the airline has been in development for several years.

