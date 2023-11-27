Connellsville Area Middle School mourning death of principal

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Connellsville Area Middle School is mourning the loss of its principal, Geoff Snyder.

According to the Connellsville Area School District, Snyder was a lifelong resident of Connellsville and a long-time employee with the district.

The district said in a release:

Mr. Snyder will be missed by many throughout our community and school district. Geoff’s impact extended beyond the school walls, touching the lives of students, colleagues, and families. Please keep Mr. Snyder, his family, and all those affected by this loss in your thoughts and prayers during this sad and difficult time.

Arrangements will be shared once they are finalized, the district said.

The district also said additional grief counselors will be available when students and staff return to school on Tuesday.

