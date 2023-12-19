Connellsville hardware store prepares for winter months in advance

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Spotto’s Ace Hardware has been a staple in Connellsville for nearly 90 years.

“We’ve been here since 1937, so we’re talking 86 years,” said General Manager Sam Spotto.

Spotto said the community knows they can rely on them for storm supplies when the snow hits. They have everything from shovels to salt and ice melt, to heaters.

“We try,” Spotto said. “My grandfather started this back in 1937, my dad is still here. I have two sons that help out too so we’re always trying to help the people be ready for anything that comes down.”

Spotto said for his store -- preparing for the winter season starts months in advance.

“We’ve learned you just have to be really ready even if the year before wasn’t that big because you never know what’s gonna happen,” Spotto said. “We start ordering this stuff in March and April to have the salt and all the stuff on hand when October rolls around.”

But through the years, he’s noticed people always tend to come in for some last-minute needs — especially for salt — the day a storm is rolling through.

“For us, it’s kind of the way it always works,” Spotto said. “We do get some people who do prepare early, we have some old-time customers, we’re an old-time hardware store. I know some people get ready as early as October. They want to know when we get it in right when it comes in, but most people do wait until the last minute.

©2023 Cox Media Group