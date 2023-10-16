Construction begins on busy Lawrenceville street, causing concerns over parking, lane closures

PITTSBURGH — The Lawrenceville neighborhood in the City of Pittsburgh is already busy, and now Butler Street, the area’s main thoroughfare, is about to be packed as road work begins Monday, restricting parking and causing lane closures.

“It’s the first I’m hearing of it,” said Bridgette Lewandowski, a Lawrenceville resident.

Many residents we spoke with had no idea that starting this week their already busy neighborhood would be filled with construction crews.

“I live on 44th Street, so it will be disruptive, and to not know about it until now, you know, it’s disappointing,” said Maddy Saxon, who also lives in Lawrenceville.

People’s Gas will be working on natural gas lines in the area, impacting traffic between 34th Street and 39th Street from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Butler Street, as many know, traffic-wise is not the best, so I can’t imagine this is going to go over well,” Lewandowski said.

Butler Street is busy, packed with restaurants, boutiques and city living. Finding parking in the area can be challenging.

Locals fear that their already limited side street parking will be taken by visitors unable to park on Butler Street. Another concern is that the project will stretch well into the winter months.

Road work is expected to be completed in Feb. 2024.

