Construction begins Tuesday on Market Square modernization project

PITTSBURGH — Construction on the Market Square modernization project will officially get underway on Tuesday.

The year-long project is to renovate one of the busiest places in Downtown Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As work begins, traffic patterns in and around Market Square will change.

Construction will start in the north half of the Square (including McMasters, Market & Graeme Streets) with one-way, northbound traffic (on Forbes, from Wood Street to Stanwix Street) on the south half of the Square, through the summer.

Later this year, construction will shift to the south side, with traffic rerouted to the north.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and all businesses in the area will remain open during construction.

Planned improvements to Market Square include better pathways for pedestrians, better lighting, more public seating and a new pavilion.

The current plan is for the work completed by April 23, 2026 — the day the NFL Draft comes to the Steel City.

The Market Square modernization project is part of a $600,000 million plan funded by the city, county and state to transform Pittsburgh’s Downtown area.

