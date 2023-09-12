Local

Construction worker falls from roof, dies in Robinson Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A construction worker died after falling from a roof in Robinson Township on Monday.

According to Allegheny County police, the 27-year-old man fell from a roof that he was working on in the 200 block of Clever Road at 12:35 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

OSHA was notified about the incident.

