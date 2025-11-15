Consumer alert issued after roaches, rodent droppings found at chicken restaurant in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — A restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood was just issued a consumer alert after health inspectors found it was infested with roaches.

The Allegheny Health Department inspected the Kung Fu Chicken on Bellefonte Street on Thursday, finding 11 violations. Two of the violations were considered high-risk for causing foodborne illness.

Both high-risk violations have to do with pests. The inspection report states live roaches and roach droppings were seen throughout the kitchen. Inspectors also saw rodent droppings throughout the kitchen and in the basement.

Inspectors also say food was adulterated by pests, including a live roach found in flour used to bread meats for frying.

Some of the lower-risk violations include improperly cooling foods, no date-marking system in place, issues with the dish machine, plumbing problems, and grease accumulation on various surfaces.

Kung Fu Chicken will be reinspected in 10 days. Multiple tasks must be completed before then, including retaining professional pest control, cleaning and disinfecting the kitchen, and repairing the dish machine.

If any of the violations are not corrected, the restaurant will be ordered closed.

