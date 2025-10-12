Consumer alert issued for Scoreboard Lounge in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local restaurant is under a consumer alert.

Allegheny County Health Department inspectors say they found more than a dozen violations at Scoreboard Lounge in Richland Township.

Among the problems were foods stored at the wrong temperatures, dirty walls and equipment in the kitchen and an infestation of gnats throughout the restaurant.

A large number of flies were reportedly seen in the kitchen, as well.

The restaurant is set to be re-inspected Monday.

Click here to read the full report.

