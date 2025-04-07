Consumers Fresh Produce buys former Fifth Season facility in Braddock for $5.97M

PITTSBURGH — The time is near for a pillar of the Strip District’s wholesale produce trade to leave the city for a new facility, potentially making way for a major new riverfront development.

Real estate records indicate that Diam Management Inc., the Miami-based owner of Consumers Fresh Produce, has bought the former Fifth Season robotic farming facility at 1050 Talbot Ave. in Braddock, paying $5.975 million.

Gregg Cessna, CEO and chairman of the company, confirmed the basics of the real estate buy and a plan to move in an emailed statement, expecting the transition to take about a year, targeting May 2026.

“Consumer Fresh Produce is pleased to announce we will be relocating to Braddock by May of 2026,” he said, acknowledging the buy of the Fifth Season facility. “We were excited to find a refrigerated warehouse located less than 30 minutes from our current facility. The close proximity gave us confidence the change will be manageable for our employees and customers.”

