Continuous Beaver County road closure starts Tuesday for slide repair work

ECONOMY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Slide remediation work is about to get underway on a busy Beaver County roadway.
Starting around 7 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT officials say Big Sewickley Creek Road in Economy Township will close between Maude Davis Lane and Zassick Drive. This closure is expected to last continuously until late August.
In the meantime, drivers should take the following detour:
East of the Closure
- From Big Sewickley Creek Road, turn onto Conway Wallrose Road
- Turn left onto southbound Route 989
- Turn right onto Hemmerle Road
- Hemmerle Road becomes Legionville Road
- Turn left onto Duss Avenue
- Turn right onto 8th Street
- Turn left onto Route 65
- Turn left onto Cross Street
- Cross Street becomes Main Street
- Bear right onto Ambridge Avenue
- Ambridge Avenue becomes Big Sewickley Creek Road
- End detour
West of the Closure
- Same detour in the opposite direction
This closure will allow PennDOT crews to conduct slide repairs, drainage improvements and shoulder reconstruction.
