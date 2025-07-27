Continuous Beaver County road closure starts Tuesday for slide repair work

ECONOMY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Slide remediation work is about to get underway on a busy Beaver County roadway.

Starting around 7 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT officials say Big Sewickley Creek Road in Economy Township will close between Maude Davis Lane and Zassick Drive. This closure is expected to last continuously until late August.

In the meantime, drivers should take the following detour:

East of the Closure

From Big Sewickley Creek Road, turn onto Conway Wallrose Road

Turn left onto southbound Route 989

Turn right onto Hemmerle Road

Hemmerle Road becomes Legionville Road

Turn left onto Duss Avenue

Turn right onto 8th Street

Turn left onto Route 65

Turn left onto Cross Street

Cross Street becomes Main Street

Bear right onto Ambridge Avenue

Ambridge Avenue becomes Big Sewickley Creek Road

End detour

West of the Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

This closure will allow PennDOT crews to conduct slide repairs, drainage improvements and shoulder reconstruction.

