Contractor injured after falling from building on Robert Morris University campus

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured after falling from a building on the Robert Morris University Campus.

Valley Ambulance Authority said medics were called to RMU in Moon Township at 12 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man who had fallen 30 to 40 feet from a building.

An RMU spokesperson said that the man was a contractor who was working at Washington Hall.

Medics said the man’s injuries were life-threatening and that he had to be flown to a hospital for specialized treatment.

“Our thoughts are with them. We do not have any further details at this time,” the RMU spokesperson said.

There is no update on the man’s condition at this time.

Medics said Robert Morris University Police and the Moon Township Fire Department provided help at the scene.

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