Controlled burn spreads to brush, 2 mobile homes in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A controlled burn caused a brush fire in Beaver County early Friday morning.

Beaver County dispatchers told Channel 11 there was a controlled burn that caused a brush fire and spread to two mobile homes on Reeseman Drive.

One of the mobile homes had people inside while the other was vacant, dispatchers said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

