Convicted felon arrested after carrying stolen gun in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — A convicted felon was arrested Monday after police say he was carrying a gun in Verona on Friday.

Police said Jon Graham, 40, of Verona, was in the Arch Street area around 11 p.m. Friday when he confronted two people who reported the incident to police.

Since Graham is a convicted felon, he cannot legally possess a gun.

Police served a search warrant on Monday at Graham’s home. Investigators found the gun, which they say was stolen in Pittsburgh.

Graham was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with terroristic threats, assault, reckless endangerment and additional firearms charges.

