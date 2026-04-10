Convicted sex offender wanted out of Pittsburgh on rape charge arrested in North Carolina: officials

A man wanted out of Pittsburgh was arrested in North Carolina on Friday, officials say.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Earl Kenney Jr. was charged by Pittsburgh police with rape of a juvenile, child endangerment and failure to register as a sex offender after an August 2025 incident.

Officials say he was also wanted by the state corrections department for a parole violation following an involuntary sexual intercourse conviction in 2008.

The marshals service was requested to help find Kenney, who they learned may have fled to North Carolina. He was ultimately arrested in Charlotte on Friday.

“The members of the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force worked diligently to locate Earl Kenney Jr. in North Carolina,” U.S. Marshal Stephen Eberle said. “And with the cooperation and quick actions of our Marshal Services counterparts in North Carolina, this dangerous individual is now off the streets and in custody.”

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