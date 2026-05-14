Cool weather on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Breezy and cooler weather will have you reaching for a jacket on Thursday as high temperatures struggle to get back into the mid-50s.

A few pop-up showers will also be possible, but most of the day will be dry.

Temperatures climb back near 70 on Friday, then a big warm-up is on the way later this weekend.

High temperatures in the mid-80s on Sunday will make it feel more like summer, with a jump near 90 expected Monday and Tuesday.

Humidity will also creep up, making it feel even more uncomfortable, and an unusual change for this time of the year.

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