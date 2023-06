Two massive cooling towers were imploded Thursday morning at a former coal-fired power in Greene County.

The towers were at First Energy’s old Hatfield’s Ferry Power Station al. Three other stacks were demolished in March.

The site along the Monongahela River is being cleared for future economic development.

