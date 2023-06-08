Former West A, Lebo Coach Bob Palko takes job at Penn State

PITTSBURGH — Former West Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko has accepted a job at Penn State, according to Dorin Dickerson of 93.7TheFan.

There is no report of what kind of job Palko will take at Penn State, but he is accepting one with the program. Palko is one of the most successful coaches in WPIAL history, as he earned a 248-84 record as head coach in his 28 seasons as head coach of both West Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon.

He coached West Allegheny High School for 24 years from 1995-2018, winning eight WPIAL Titles, three PIAA titles and accruing a record of 217-70. Palko also won a state title with his son, Tyler Palko, who also played quarterback for Pitt and in the NFL, in 2001.

