Coroner called to crash involving tractor-trailer, pedestrian in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A major road in Westmoreland County is partially closed because of a crash that the coroner is responding to.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Rostraver Fire Department announced that Rostraver Road is closed between Finley Road and Pricedale Road “due to a serious traffic accident.”

First responders are asking the public to avoid the area.

Westmoreland County 911 officials confirmed to Channel 11 that a person was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer by the McDonald’s on Rostraver Road, near the intersection with I-70.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

