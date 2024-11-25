Coroner called to crash involving train, pedestrian in Beaver County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian in Beaver County, investigators say.

Beaver County dispatchers say the accident happened on the train tracks near the intersection of Route 51 and the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge.

Investigators said a CSX police officer made the call to on Sunday.

CSX released a statement to Channel 11 saying:

“At approximately 6:38 pm this evening, a CSX train came into contact with an individual trespassing on the tracks just north of North St. and Woodlawn Rd. in South Heights, PA. CSX appreciates the swift response of Beaver County Emergency Services.”

Channel 11 has reached out to the Beaver County coroner, Hopewell Township Police and Aliquippa Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group