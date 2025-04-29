Coroner called to crash on Route 51 in Fayette County, road closed in both directions

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Route 51 in Perry Township, Fayette County.

Emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 5:25 a.m.

All lanes of Route 51 are closed between Old Route 51 and Blue Top Road.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for information as we get it.

