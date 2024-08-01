2 people dead after fire in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a fire in Fayette County.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 100 Hardy Hill Road in Dunbar Township shortly after Sunday morning.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker said two people were pronounced dead at the house.

Investigators say no one was taken to a hospital.

The identity of the victims will not be released at this time.

As of 8:45 a.m., firefighters were still on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

