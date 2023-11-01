Coroner called to pile-up on I-80 in Mercer County

The coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

It happened around 5:55 a.m. in East Lackawannock Township. Lanes are closed between I-376 and Route 19.

Officials said one person was taken to an area hospital.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group