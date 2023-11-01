Coroner called to pile-up on I-80 in Mercer County

The coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.
I-80 CLOSED between I-376 and Route 19 in Mercer County due to Multi-Car Pile-Up. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/aKvIh2ShxE— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 1, 2023
It happened around 5:55 a.m. in East Lackawannock Township. Lanes are closed between I-376 and Route 19.
Officials said one person was taken to an area hospital.
Check back with us for updates on this developing story.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group