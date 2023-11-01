Local

Coroner called to pile-up on I-80 in Mercer County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Mercer County map Mercer County mp (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

It happened around 5:55 a.m. in East Lackawannock Township. Lanes are closed between I-376 and Route 19.

Officials said one person was taken to an area hospital.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash
  • Car dealership, sub shop robbed within minutes of each other in Bloomfield
  • Woman hurt in Northview Heights shooting
  • VIDEO: Like father, like son: Joey Porter Jr. & Sr. sit down with Channel 11 for exclusive interview
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read