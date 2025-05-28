Coroner responding to scene of Jeannette house fire

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a fire in Jeannette.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatch officials tell Channel 11 that the fire at a home on the 800 block of Scott Avenue was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Our crew on scene saw the home surrounded by police tape with windows broken out and apparent fire damage.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson told us he was on his way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group