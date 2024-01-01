Corvette slams into building in Chateau; driver, passenger hurt

PITTSBURGH — In a video obtained by Channel 11 News, a driver can be seen barreling down Preble Avenue Monday night. As it gets closer, sparks fly when it hits the ground, going over a slight hump in the road. It then swerves, just missing the front end of a parked 18-wheeler.

After that the driver loses control.

The result, the vehicle, a black Corvette, slammed into a building, taking out a metal pole and destroying the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Police have confirmed that the accident took place in the Chateau neighborhood. Officers said that the driver and passenger both were hurt and are suffering from back and head injuries but at this time it’s unclear how severe.

