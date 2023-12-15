‘Countdown to Noon’: Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to host annual New Year’s Eve celebration

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, Countdown to Noon, and will be extending its hours during the holidays.

According to the Children’s Museum, the celebration features musical performances, a silent disco and arts and making activities. These all lead up to a celebratory confetti drop at 12 p.m.

There will also be photo opportunities and a place for visitors to make their own New Year themed accessories using recycled materials and make celebratory paper garland banners.

“Celebration is such an important part of children’s lives, helping them to create memories filled with joy and laughter,” says executive director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Jane Werner. “It’s really extraordinary that the museum gets to be a part of moments they will remember forever and look back on with fondness.”

The Children’s Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and MuseumLab will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The Children’s Museum will also be extending its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, excluding Dec. 31. Museum Lab will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the same time period.

Countdown to Noon, as well as admission to MuseumLab, is included with Children’s Museum admission.

