Country club wealth is rising. These Pittsburgh nonprofit clubs are setting the pace

PITTSBURGH — The country club industry as a whole continues to ride an upsurge in golf interest and a swell of new members who came aboard during and immediately following the COVID-19 pandemic.

To capitalize on the wave, country clubs are expanding their offerings, whether it’s to appeal to high-end, luxury members or to build out amenities meant to keep the entire family entertained and engaged.

That amenity arms race is sparking a host of renovations and expansions that is showing up on country clubs’ balance sheets.

Country club assets — essentially the total value of their amenities, grounds and equipment — have grown significantly in recent years.

The Business Journals reviewed thousands of nonprofit club reporting documents that member-owned or nonprofit country clubs use to report annual data. Information on privately-owned country clubs was not available.

