Country singer Dierks Bentley bring tour to Pittsburgh area this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Country singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

He’s bringing his “Broken Branches” tour to Star Lake on August 29.

Bentley will be joined on tour by Zach Top and The Bank Loula.

Ticket presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code DUET and general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

