Local

Country singer Dierks Bentley bring tour to Pittsburgh area this summer

By WPXI.com News Staff
CMA Fest 2023 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 11: Dierks Bentley performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By WPXI.com News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Country singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

He’s bringing his “Broken Branches” tour to Star Lake on August 29.

Bentley will be joined on tour by Zach Top and The Bank Loula.

Ticket presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code DUET and general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read