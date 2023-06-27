Couple sentenced to prison time for bank robberies spanning 3 states, including Pennsylvania

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A couple from Virginia has been sentenced to prison time for bank robberies that spanned three states, including Pennsylvania.

According to a news release, William Birdsall, 51, was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to bank robbery and Jaqueline Havens, 56, was sentenced to 36 months for hiding stolen money.

Birdsall, who previously served 15 years for robberies, hit a series of banks across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia over eight months.

More than $162,000 was stolen between the robberies.

After the robberies, Havens assisted with hiding the money and spending it on vehicles, her mortgage and a down payment on land.

The news release said Birdsall must pay $162,475 in restitution and Havens is jointly responsible for $129,300 of that amount.

Birdsall and Havens were ordered to forfeit the purchased vehicles, a firearm and cash.

