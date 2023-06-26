Tesla on Autopilot when it crashed into construction vehicle, state police say

The driver of a Tesla is being cited after state police say his Tesla was on Autopilot when it crashed into the back of a construction vehicle Friday.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 10:30 pm. on Interstate 76 eastbound in Oakmont Borough, Allegheny County.

State police say the 2016 Tesla was in the middle lane when it struck a work vehicle that was stationary, providing traffic control for a right-lane closure.

The driver is being cited with careless driving.

No injuries were reported.

