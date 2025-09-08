Court docs: Butler County EMT accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys under 13

Court documents reveal the allegations that led to over a dozen charges being filed against a local EMT with ties to youth sports organizations.

Channel 11 first told you about Pennsylvania State Police deciding to file charges against Nathan Miller, 51, on Saturday after exclusively reporting on the indecent assault allegations brought against him.

Now, online court records show that Miller faces 16 charges, including two counts of sexual assault by a sports official, three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11 states that Miller inappropriately touched three boys, all when they were over at his house.

Two of the boys interviewed by state police claimed Mitchell would give them melatonin before sleepovers at his house. However, one of those boys questioned whether the substance was actually melatonin, and the other recounted being hesitant to take the hormone, but said Miller insisted he should.

These two boys both alleged that the inappropriate contact had been ongoing for three years. They both also told police that Mitchell would say “I love you” to them, which they each said made them uncomfortable.

