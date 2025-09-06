EMT involved with youth sports arrested, facing multiple assault charges

MARS, Pa. — An EMT with ties to a local football program has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Channel 11 previously told you about the indecent assault allegations brought against Nathan Mitchell, formerly known as Joshua Werkman.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> EMT accused of ‘indecent assault’ was involved with multiple youth sports organizations, parents say

The allegations led to Pennsylvania State Police opening an investigation on Aug. 24. During the investigation, Mitchell’s employer, Quality EMS, told Channel 11 that he was on leave, and Mars Area School District said he would not be granted access to any district buildings or facilities.

Now, in a Pennsylvania State Police report updated on Saturday, troopers say Mitchell was arrested after investigators conducted forensic interviews with multiple juvenile victims.

PSP says Mitchell faces multiple charges, including sexual assault by a sports official, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person substantially impaired, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

The investigation is ongoing, PSP says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group